BrahMos fixes reservations for Agniveers, 15% in technical, 50% in admin and security roles

NEW DELHI: In a major initiative the BrahMos Aerospace became the first entity across private companies, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) to reserve employment for Agniveers under the Agnipath Scheme.

At least 15% of technical vacancies within BrahMos Aerospace will be filled by Agniveers. In addition “50% of vacancies in administrative and security roles, including outsourced functions, will be reserved for Agniveers. The BrahMos management have planned to integrate Agniveers with Extended Employment Opportunities “Beyond regular employment at BrahMos, Agniveers will also be integrated into outsourcing contracts, providing a wider scope for their reintegration into civilian careers.”

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Joshi, Deputy CEO, BrahMos Aerospace, elaborated on the significance of the step saying Agniveers, after four years of service in the armed forces, will emerge with a deep sense of discipline and nationalism, alongside expertise in their respective fields.

“This skill set is exactly what we need to mould them according to the requirements of BAPL. The Agnipath scheme serves as a valuable filter, ensuring that individuals possess the requisite skills to join our workforce. Our recent HR policy reflects this, and Agnipath pass-outs will be the perfect complement to our needs at both the technical and administrative levels.”, Joshi said.

The step has been taken as “While these positions have been partially filled by ex-servicemen, there were still gaps, and we had to make do.”

Also, the BrahMos is encouraging its more than 200 industry partners to reserve 15% of their workforce for Agniveers in roles tied to BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) requirements.