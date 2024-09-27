BrahMos fixes reservations for Agniveers, 15% in technical, 50% in admin and security roles

NEW DELHI: In a major initiative the BrahMos Aerospace became the first entity across private companies, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) to reserve employment for Agniveers under the Agnipath Scheme.
At least 15% of technical vacancies within BrahMos Aerospace will be filled by Agniveers. In addition “50% of vacancies in administrative and security roles, including outsourced functions, will be reserved for Agniveers. The BrahMos management have planned to integrate Agniveers with Extended Employment Opportunities “Beyond regular employment at BrahMos, Agniveers will also be integrated into outsourcing contracts, providing a wider scope for their reintegration into civilian careers.”
Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Joshi, Deputy CEO, BrahMos Aerospace, elaborated on the significance of the step saying Agniveers, after four years of service in the armed forces, will emerge with a deep sense of discipline and nationalism, alongside expertise in their respective fields.
“This skill set is exactly what we need to mould them according to the requirements of BAPL. The Agnipath scheme serves as a valuable filter, ensuring that individuals possess the requisite skills to join our workforce. Our recent HR policy reflects this, and Agnipath pass-outs will be the perfect complement to our needs at both the technical and administrative levels.”, Joshi said.
The step has been taken as “While these positions have been partially filled by ex-servicemen, there were still gaps, and we had to make do.”
Also, the BrahMos is encouraging its more than 200 industry partners to reserve 15% of their workforce for Agniveers in roles tied to BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) requirements.
The company has also decided to incentivise industry partners working with BrahMos to provide opportunities to Agniveers, expanding the reach of this initiative across India’s defence industrial landscape.
“The Agnipath scheme now offers a solution by allowing us to reserve contracts with companies that meet the 50% Agniveer recruitment criteria.” Said Joshi
More than 250 Indian defence industries are associated with BrahMos and with new policy, “we are modifying our supply orders to promote the government’s Agnipath scheme while fulfilling our production needs.”
Joshi anticipates an overwhelming response from Indian defence industry partners. “I am certain that other Indian defence industries and corporate houses will follow suit. We see this initiative as an excellent filtration mechanism to ensure we hire the right talent.”, he said.
BrahMos Aerospace has earned a name for itself for producing the world’s best supersonic cruise missile which can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft or land. India has been in talks with Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand and a few other nations that have shown interest in the system.
It is in process to complete a USD 374.96 million (Rs 2700 cr) contract from the Philippines approved for the purchase of a shore-based anti-ship missile system from India in January 2022.
This initiative of BrahMos aligns with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, “promoting self-reliance in defence manufacturing while providing skilled employment for young, ex-military personnel.”.
“It also supports India’s push towards becoming a $5 trillion economy by leveraging the disciplined, trained workforce emerging from the Agnipath Scheme.”. “Agniveers bring valuable skills and a strong sense of duty that will benefit the company and the broader defence sector.”
Launched in 2022, the Agnipath Scheme recruits young individuals for a four-year term in the armed forces, providing them with military training, technical skills, and combat experience. Those leaving the service will get financial support through the Seva Nidhi package, amounting to approximately Rs 12 lakh.
As per Joshi, after completing their tenure, Agniveers are equipped to pursue civilian careers or further studies, with an emphasis on leadership, discipline, and adaptability.
“Agniveers receive training in military tactics, technical proficiency, and specialised trades, preparing them for military service and future civilian careers with their Agniveer Skill certificate.”
The steps taken by BAPL are in conjunction with the career transition support being extended by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship facilitates skill certification and equivalency for Agniveers, enhancing their employability.
Among the other Post-Service benefits announced for the Agniveers is a 10% reservation in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and are exempted from certain physical tests required of other candidates.
Various state governments and private companies are actively supporting Agniveer employment, ensuring a wide range of opportunities across sectors, with BrahMos being the first.