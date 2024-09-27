China says Arunachal is their territory after Indian mountaineers name peak after Dalai Lama

NEW DELHI: A day after India named a peak after the 6th Dalai Lama, China has expressed its displeasure and stated that Arunachal is their territory.

“The area of Zangnan is Chinese territory and it’s illegal, null and void for India to set up the so called ‘Arunachal Pradesh' in Chinese territory. China’s position on this is consistent and clear,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian on Friday.

China calls Arunachal Pradesh Zangnan and has been renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh since 2017 to assert its claims.

India has rejected China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh, saying it is an integral part of India and assigning "invented" names does not alter this reality.

Meanwhile, the recent row erupted after an army expedition after a 15-days scaled the most technically challenging summits in the region with sheer ice walls, treacherous crevasses and a 3-km-long glacier in the Gorichen range of Arunachal Pradesh Himalayas in Tawang-West Kameng region, .

The team was led by Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal has decided to name the summit “Tsangyang Gyatso Peak” after 6th Dalai Lama.