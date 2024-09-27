Come ’26, ‘sound walls’ on bullet train route

NEW DELHI: The high-speed rail corridor, being developed between Mumbai and Ahmedabad for running India’s first bullet train at a speed of 260-300 kmph, is getting ready to mitigate noise impact on residential colonies located along the tracks, officials said.

The Railways is installing advanced ‘noise barriers’, also called ‘sound walls’, along the bullet train route on a mission mode to reduce noise levels when the bullet trains will start running by 2026, a senior railway official said.

“These measures are designed to ensure that the introduction of high-speed bullet trains does not disrupt the peace of communities living in proximity. The move reflects a commitment of the Indian Railways to balance modern transportation advancements with the well-being of local population. Bullet trains produce high noise when it runs in full speed. The ‘noise barriers’ will reduce it to a great extent,” he said.

According to figures shared by the Western Railway on Thursday, more than 175,000 noise barriers have been installed so far on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train viaduct in Gujarat.

“For every 1 km of stretch, 2,000 noise barriers are placed. And, so far noise barriers have been installed on 87.5 km,” an official said, adding that both sides of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor viaduct will have noise barriers.