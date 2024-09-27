Communal tensions flare in Dehradun over interfaith marriage

DEHRADUN: Communal tensions has erupted in the Dehradun railway station on Thursday night when following a tip-off, Hindu and Muslim organizations confronted a Hindu man and a Muslim woman, hailing from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, came to the city to get married.

The situation sparked into a heated argument that escalated into a stone-pelting, forcing railway police to detain them. Tensions remain high in the area, with heavy police deployment to maintain law and order.Investigations are currently underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh rushed to the scene, following his inspection, additional police personnel were deployed in the surrounding areas, including Reetha Mandi. Police are conducting foot patrols in the region to ensure public safety.

"We will file charges and conduct a thorough investigation. We're identifying miscreants using CCTV footage. Those disrupting the city's peace won't be spared; we're adopting a zero-tolerance policy," SSP Singh stated.

City Magistrate Pratyush Kumar Singh and other officials accompanied SSP Singh.