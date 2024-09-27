Department -related Parliamentary standing committees formed

NEW DELHI: The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees (DRPSCs) have been officially constituted as of September 26, 2024, meeting the deadline for forming committees across various ministries. Despite this development, there are still 17 vacancies to fill, including four in the Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution Department.

As per an official statement issued, TMC's Dola Sen has been appointed as the chairperson of the committee on Commerce while Congress' Digvijaya Singh has been appointed as the chairman of the committee on education, women, children, youth and sports. Opposition Samajwadi party's MP Ram Gopal Yadav has been appointed as the chairman of the committee on health and family welfare whereas ruling BJP MP Brij Lal has ben appointed as the chairman of the committee on personnel, public grievances, law and justice.

Again ruling BJP MP Bhubaneswar Kalita has been appointed as the chairman of the committee on Science and Technology, environment, forests and climate change. NDA ally JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has been appointed as the chairman of the committee on transport, tourism and culture. Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi has been appointed as the chairman of the committee on agriculture, animal husbandry and food processing, while TMC's MP Kirti Azad has been appointed as the chairman of the committee on chemicals and fertilizers.

Following nomination from concerned parties, BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab,who had joined BJP from BJD in Odisha, has also been appointed as the chairman of the committee on finance while NDA's ally TDP MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy has been appointed the chairman of the committee on housing and urban affairs.

BJP MP and former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai will now head the committee on the committee on labour, textiles and skill development as chairperson while NCP MP Sunil Dattatray Tatkare will head as the committee on petroleum and natural gas as chairperson.

Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka will head as the chairperson of the committee on rural development and panchayati raj and BJP MP P. C. Mohan will head the committee on social Justice and empowerment as chairperson.

BJP MP from Bihar Rajiv Pratap Rudy,who is also a commercial pilot,will head the chairman of the committee on water resources as chairperson.