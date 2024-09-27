Eight-year-old Delhi girl kidnapped by drug addict rescued from running train in Bihar

NEW DELHI: An eight-year-old girl, kidnapped from south Delhi by a 21-year-old drug addict, was safely rescued by the Delhi Police from a running train in Bihar's Buxar district, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Rohit Kumar, was addicted to smack and had no money to support his addiction. He was hoping to blackmail the father.

It all began with a resident of Jonapur, Fatehpur Beri (originally from Village Khairabad, District Unnao, UP) registering a complaint at the Fatehpur Beri police station on September 23.

DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said the man, a laborer, told cops that his daughter was missing. His wife had passed away earlier.

"On that day (September 23), around 7 PM, when he had returned home after work, he found that his daughter (the eight-year-old) was missing. He searched for her in the locality but in vain," the DCP said.

The police registered a case and began their search. Enquiries were conducted by the neighbouring police stations too.

During the course of investigation, the cops visited the house of the complainant and collected CCTV footage of the surrounding areas and began analysing it.

The details of the kidnapped girl were uploaded on ZIPNET. Family members and relatives were questioned and local sources were also tapped.

"From the analysis of CCTV footage, the team managed to find out that a person wearing a red and black colour check shirt and half pants was seen taking the girl with him," the DCP said.

The accused was soon revealed to be Rohit, who had been staying in the area for the last two-three days at the house of an acquaintance.

Soon, Rohit called the complainant on his mobile and demanded that Rs 20000 be wired.

"Through technical surveillance and analysis, the location of the mobile number of the alleged person was pinned down in Buxar, Bihar. The repeat calls suggested that the man who was making the calls might be travelling, possibly in a train. Soon, the police also began tracking the live location of various trains from Delhi to Bihar and pinpointed at least three trains heading towards Patna. Finally, one running train and the mobile location were found to be matching," the officer said.