Glacier burst concern over safety of hydro projects

DEHRADUN: The hydroelectric projects will not be affected in the event of a glacier lake burst in future. To ensure safety, authorities will conduct thorough assessments of glacier impacts in potential project areas before establishing new hydroelectric projects.

“Before setting up any new hydro project, we will conduct thorough assessments of glacier impacts in the entire region,” Dr Sandeep Singhal, Managing Director of Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (UJVNL) told this daily.

This move addresses concerns about vulnerability to natural disasters, particularly after the 2013 floods and recent Joshimath land subsidence, where glacier bursts have caused significant damage to hydropower projects.

“We will assess the number of glacier lakes surrounding each project,” UJVNL MD Dr Singhal told this daily. “In the event of a burst, we will ensure that the water flows safely through the power project, minimizing damage and maintaining flow.”

Dr Singhal added, “Our focus is on identifying and mitigating risks associated with glacier lakes to protect our hydro projects and ensure uninterrupted power supply.”

Dr Singhal outlined enhanced safety measures for hydroelectric projects. “We are developing seismic designs for power projects, in collaboration with IIT Roorkee,” Dr. Singhal stated.