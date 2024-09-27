Haryana polls: Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed promises law against lynching in name of cow protection

NUH: A law against lynching in the name of cow protection and a judicial inquiry into the communal violence that rocked the district last year are among the promises being made by the Congress' Aftab Ahmed, who is seeking re-election from the Muslim-dominated Nuh constituency in Haryana.

Ahmed, the deputy leader of opposition in the outgoing Haryana Assembly, says there were warnings ahead of the communal violence and he had raised concerns with the administration beforehand but they "let it happen", not only causing loss of lives and property but also faith.

"The communal violence that rocked Nuh district last year was because of the BJP's propagation of anti-social elements in the garb of 'gau rakshaks', they created a fear psychosis and the atmosphere was charged up. As MLA, I brought it to the notice of the administration that 'you should prevent such incidents' but they let it happen," Ahmed told PTI in an interview.

"The chief minister was busy having a meeting in Rewari, only 300 policemen were deputed for the entire route despite anti-social elements from both sides issuing challenges. They let it happen and till date we have been demanding that a judicial inquiry be held (to find) the officers responsible, the causes of such violence and the way they handled the violence," he added.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession and spread to Gurugram.