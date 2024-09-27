'Indian Army to modernise and standardise gun systems': Lt Gen Adosh Kumar

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army is working towards the modernisation and standardisation of artillery as the Artillery regiment prepares to celebrate its 198th anniversary on 28 September.

Lt Gen Adosh Kumar informed journalists on Thursday that the Army has taken several steps to counter the supply chain issues caused by ongoing global conflict, particularly the Russia-Ukraine war, whilst also carrying out the 'mediumisation' of guns. By the year 2042, 155mm guns will be the standard calibre of all artillery guns, he said.

Meanwhile, a number of 155 mm calibre guns/howitzers have been inducted in the Regiment of Artillery, including Ultra-Light Howitzer (ULH) M-777, K-9 Vajra, Dhanush & Sharang. The Dhanush is the country’s first indigenously built artillery gun to be inducted.

Lt Gen Adosh Kumar said that as far as mediumisation is concerned, the Army has prepared plans for the next 25 years. "We have a plan for 2027, for 2047, and even for 2042," he said.

The Indian Army currently has a mix of 105mm, 122mm and 155mm guns. Even now, 105mm Indian Field Guns (IFG) and Indian Light Guns (ILG), of 70s & 80s vintage, are in majority.

The initial plan is to induct 114 guns with 80% indigenous content by 2026. These have been found to perform well in high-altitude firing.

Lt Gen Kumar added that the Artillery is in the process of inducting other 155 mm gun systems, including 300 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Mounted Gun Systems (MGS) and Towed Gun System (TGS).

ATAGS is 100% designed and developed by DRDO along with two private Development and Production Partners. "ATAGS have completed trials, the trial report is being evaluated. Hopefully we will be able to sign the contract within this financial year," said Lt Gen Kumar.

Trials for both MGS and TGS are likely to commence in 2025. MGS has crew and ammunition on board the vehicle and has shoot and scoot capability, Whereas TGS is a lighter and versatile gun system.

Artillery has a significant role, with the primary ones including suppressing and countering the enemy fire, and hitting the enemy concentration and high value targets and supporting their own armoured and infantry movement.

Adding on to Joseph Stalin's statement that 'Artillery is the god of war', Lt Gen Adosh Kumar said that Artillery aims to transform from being the 'Arm of influence' to the 'Arm of decision'.

Lt Gen Kumar said that future wars will be complex and that we should first strengthen the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capability.

Lt Gen Kumar also talked about rockets. He said, "Long Range Vectors (LRVs), have been the success story of indigenisation. The equipment has been extensively exploited and has added more punch and lethality to Artillery’s arsenal. More Regiments of Pinaka are being inducted."

The indigenously developed Pinaka rockets are meant to engage targets up to 38 km at mean sea level but its effectiveness changes in high-altitude areas.

A battery of six launchers of Pinaka can fire a salvo of 72 rockets in 44 seconds and neutralise enemy assets in an area of 1000m by 800m. Additionally, an upgraded version of Pinaka ammunition can land up to a range of 75km with superior precision.

Lt Gen Kumar added that the Army is looking for the same but with extended ranges, “Fist to double and then 4x and 8x.”

He also said "[the Artillery's] missile programme is progressing well at the desired pace, wherein Research & Development is being carried out by DRDO to enhance range, accuracy & lethality of both Ballistic and Cruise Missiles. Development work is also in progress by DRDO for Hypersonic Missiles."

He added that as far as ammunition is concerned, a lot of improvements are being undertaken to enhance the accuracy & lethality.

Lt Gen Kumar said that the Artillery is procuring Loiter Munitions, Swarm Drones, Runway independent RPAS and the like to improve precision capability.

"Due emphasis is also being laid on strengthening our ISR architecture to enhance battlefield transparency and training on niche technology equipment," he added.

Lt Gen Kumar also noted that because the ongoing operational situation along the Northern borders warrants re-orientation of training, priority has been given to incorporating operational realities in training curriculum.

Last year, as first reported by TNIE, women got commissioned into the regiment for the first time in 2023. A Total of 19 Women Officers have got commissioned till now and have been posted to units with different equipment profiles and terrain conditions.

Lt Gen Kumar also talked about the lessons learnt from the Russia and Ukraine war entering its third year with no signs of abating.

“A number of lessons have emerged, and these are being given due attention. Our focus will continue to remain on enhancing our operational preparedness to effectively integrate to operate in a combined arms environment and continual innovations in our technical, tactical and employment philosophies so as to stay ahead of challenges and threats.”

The Regiment of Artillery is said to be the second largest arm of the Indian Army, after the infantry.