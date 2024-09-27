JSSC forms committee to investigate CGL exam complaints following Jharkhand Governor's letter

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) formed a three-member committee on Friday following Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar's letter to Chief Minister Hemant Soren to investigate complaints from students regarding the CGL (Combined Graduate Level) examination.

The committee, headed by JSSC Secretary Sudhir Kumar Gupta, includes Joint Secretary Madhumita Kumari and Examination Controller Arvind Kumar Lal as its members. It will probe the paper leak allegations and submit a report within a week.

Notably, Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar wrote to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, asking for an investigation into the Graduate Level Examination (JSSC-CGL) to ensure the credibility of the Commission and the examination process.

Earlier, candidates alleged that the question paper had been leaked and that questions were repeated from previous exams.

In his letter, the Governor emphasised the need for a probe to eliminate any doubts about the Commission's credibility. The letter included information from student organizations and individuals regarding irregularities in the examination, along with supporting facts.

According to students, answers to the questions were available to many candidates even before the first shift of the examination on September 22, a claim that was substantiated after the examination concluded. Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission clarified that if the allegations are proven true, the exam will be cancelled.

The Commission also requested evidence of irregularities from the students.

The JSSC-CGL examination had previously sparked controversy when the state government decided to disrupt internet services across the state for more than six hours to facilitate the examinations on September 21 and 22.

Internet services were restored on September 22 only after intervention by the Jharkhand High Court, which directed the state government to resume services immediately. The court also stated that prior approval from the High Court will be required before any future disruptions to internet services.