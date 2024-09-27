No lathis, arms in Ram Navami rallies in Bengal

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Police will not allow weapons to be carried during the Ram Navami rally scheduled next Thursday. Some organisations in the state have been celebrating the festival by taking out processions holding traditional weapons.

Only those who have started this trend recently should not be allowed to carry weapons. The police have to do the screening carefully,” said chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Senior officials of the state government said that the panel had sent a directive to all district magistrates to prohibit children and minors from participating in armed rallies during Ram Navami as it would have an adverse impact on their psyche.

Anyone defying the order will be punished under the law. Earlier Mamata had accused the RSS and BJP of inciting communal tension. “They are doing so to cause riots. I am sure they would try the same trick during Ram Navami. I do not need to see who is Hindu or Muslim,” she said.

In April this year, at least 20 people were injured due to stone pelting and blasts during Ram Navami celebration at Murshidabad in West Bengal.