RG Kar docs threaten to intensify protest if their demands not met

KOLKATA: Days after partially resuming duties at government hospitals in West Bengal following a 42-day cease-work over the RG Kar rape-murder, junior doctors on Thursday threatened to intensify their protest from Friday if their demands are not fulfilled.

The doctors sent an email to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant reminding him of their unmet demands discussed during their September 18 meeting. In a two-page letter, representatives of the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum (WBJDF) said, “We would like to mention that no action has been taken/no order has been passed in regard to some of the important demands placed and agreed upon by both the parties.”

They reiterated demands for the formation of a central inquiry committee to address the alleged “threat culture” in all medical colleges across the state. The letter also highlighted the need for individual colleges to establish college-level enquiry committees, which should include undergraduate students and resident doctors to investigate those involved in fostering this environment.

Furthermore, the WBJDF reminded Pant of their demand for the state government to form an inquiry committee against the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) and West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) members accused of promoting the threat culture and running health syndicates, insisting this should be done within the next seven working days.

Hours after the doctors sent the mail to the chief secretary, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called a meeting of all principals, heads of departments, director of health service and director of medical education. Banerjee said she has dissolved all Rogi Kalyan Samitis in hospitals.