Shah says only Modi can restore statehood to J&K

SRINAGAR: Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed poll rallies in Jammu on Thursday where Shah said J&K will definitely get statehood, but only “Modi can restore it” and promised to make J&K-terror free if voted to power. The UP CM asserted that if BJP came to power, PoK would become a part of J&K and the Indian Union.

“If voted to power, the BJP promises to make J&K terror-free. This is an important election and will decide the fate of J&K. If in this election, they (referring to NC, Congress and PDP) win, it will be victory of Pakistan’s intentions and if BJP wins, it will be a win for the country,” Shah said while addressing a rally in Chenani, Jammu.

On Rahul Gandhi’s assertion that Congress will restore statehood to J&K, Home Minister said, “When I removed Article 370, I promised in Parliament that after elections, statehood would be restored as soon as possible. Whatever we have said we will fulfill it. PM Modi has also said in both Kashmir and Jammu rallies that statehood will be restored”.

Questioning Rahul how he would restore statehood, Shah said, “The statehood can be restored by Parliament and there is Modi raj there”.

“J&K will definitely get statehood but only Modi can give it,” he asserted. Accusing NC, Congress and PDP of trying to bring back terrorism to J&K, Shah said, “I want to tell Omar that whatever your wishes be, we will bury terrorism deep into the ground. And none has the power to bring terrorism back to J&K.”