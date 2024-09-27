Storm coming, Congress will form government in Haryana: Rahul

CHANDIGARH: Recounting his conversations with a Haryana youth who migrated to the US via “donkey route’’ and sharing his experiences, the leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi rapped BJP over unemployment in the state, saying the Haryana government has destroyed the employment system in the state.
Addressing his first election rally at Assandh in Karnal, Rahul raised the issue of caste census and also accused the BJP of dividing the people and pitting them against each other. “We want to know how many SCs, tribals and backwards are there in the country and how many poor belong to the general category.
There was not a single SC or OBC person in the management of 250 big business firms in the country. Ninety people (secretaries) run the government of whom only three are SCs while the community constitutes 15% of the country’s population,’’ he said. “This is the truth. That is why we said the caste census should be conducted at the national level. I have said before, whether Narendra Modi does it or not, I will get it passed in the same House.’’
“Congress is going to sweep the Haryana elections. A storm is coming and we will form the government,’’ he said. Talking about his recent visit to the US, Rahul said he met some youths from Haryana who went there in search of a better future because they were unable to get job opportunities in their state. “Why are the youth of Haryana going to the US?” he asked.
“When I visited Dallas in the US, I saw 15-20 people sleeping in one room. I asked them how they reached America,” said Rahul. “Then I came to know about their ordeal of travelling through many countries to reach the US. They were looted by the mafia on their way to the US and even saw their brothers dying,’’ said Rahul.
He was told by one of the youths that it required at least Rs 35 lakh to reach the US which they either borrowed on high interest or got it by selling their farmland. “The Haryana government has destroyed the state,” he alleged as he lashed out at the BJP over unemployment.
Tactical move
By raking up caste census, unemployment, the Congress is looking at 20% of SC votes and joblessness among the youth. He chose to hold a rally in Karnal, which is home turf of ex-CM ML Khattar