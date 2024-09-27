Storm coming, Congress will form government in Haryana: Rahul

CHANDIGARH: Recounting his conversations with a Haryana youth who migrated to the US via “donkey route’’ and sharing his experiences, the leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi rapped BJP over unemployment in the state, saying the Haryana government has destroyed the employment system in the state.

Addressing his first election rally at Assandh in Karnal, Rahul raised the issue of caste census and also accused the BJP of dividing the people and pitting them against each other. “We want to know how many SCs, tribals and backwards are there in the country and how many poor belong to the general category.

There was not a single SC or OBC person in the management of 250 big business firms in the country. Ninety people (secretaries) run the government of whom only three are SCs while the community constitutes 15% of the country’s population,’’ he said. “This is the truth. That is why we said the caste census should be conducted at the national level. I have said before, whether Narendra Modi does it or not, I will get it passed in the same House.’’