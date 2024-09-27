Two dead, two injured in retaining wall collapse near Ujjain's Mahakal Temple

BHOPAL: Two flower sellers, including a woman, lost their lives, and two others were injured when the retaining wall of a government school-turned-heritage hotel near the renowned Mahakal Temple in Ujjain collapsed due to heavy rains on Friday evening.

According to Ujjain district collector Neeraj Singh, the deceased man and woman were street vendors who sold flowers and other religious items outside the temple. “All four injured were rushed to the hospital, but two of them died. The other two injured have been referred to a hospital in neighboring Indore,” he said.

The two deceased were reportedly identified as Farheen (22) and Ajay (27). The Ujjain collector, while detailing the incident, stated, “A probe will be carried out by an SDM to ascertain why the retaining wall couldn’t withstand the pressure of the surging flow of rainwater. Close to the wall is a structure on which there is a Supreme Court stay.”