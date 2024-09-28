16 kids develop health complications after getting antibiotic injections at MP hospital

BHOPAL: At least 16 children admitted to the pediatric ward of the Neemuch district hospital in western Madhya Pradesh reportedly developed health complications after being injected with an antibiotic on Friday night.

Around 26 kids admitted to the pediatric ward of the hospital for treatment of different infections were reportedly administered injections of the antibiotic Ceftriaxone on Friday night.

After the administration of the antibiotic, the kids reportedly started developing health complications, including excessive shivering, high fever, vomiting and blisters on the body.

Confirming the incident, the local sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Laxmi Gamad said that out of the 16 kids who experienced health complications after being administered the antibiotic injection, three were taken by their parents to private nursing homes, while three others have been shifted to the ICU of the district hospital.

“The three kids shifted to the ICU are also stated to be in stable condition. We’ve isolated samples of the concerned antibiotic injections which are being sent for laboratory analysis,” the SDM said.

A local social activist Tarun Baheti, who reached the hospital after coming to know about the development on Friday night, however claimed that five of the kids who experienced health complications have been shifted to the ICU. “So many kids developing health complications after being administered the same antibiotic injection suggests negligence, which needs to be probed properly,” Baheti alleged.

According to informed sources, it wasn’t the first time that injections of the antibiotic were administered to the kids at the pediatric ward. But the vials used on Friday night were from a new box opened by the hospital staff.