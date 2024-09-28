16 years on, victims of 2008 Malegaon blast await justice

MUMBAI: Sixteen years have passed since a blast rocked Maharashtra's Malegaon on a quiet September day in 2008, killing six people and injuring more than 100, and the trial in the case has just about reached the concluding stages.

While the prosecution has presented its final say in the case, the defence is likely to commence its closing arguments on September 30.

However, for the victims and families who lost their loved ones, it has been a long-drawn battle for justice.

Six people were killed and more than 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from Mumbai in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

Lt Col Prasad Purohit, BJP leader Pragya Thakur- Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni are facing trial under the provisions Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad initially began a probe into the case before it was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2011.

"The trial is finally nearing the end, and we can expect the court to conclude it soon," said advocate Shahid Nadeem, representing the victim side.

He said in the pursuit of justice, victims have intervened and opposed the discharge and bail applications of the accused, but the ATS's lack of interest in the case has been their biggest concern.