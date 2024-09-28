1L visitors to get visa fee exemption: Shekhawat
NEW DELHI: Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday said a comprehensive master list of tourism destinations will be compiled in a move to boost infrastructure and promote regional attractions.
Addressing an event held to mark the World Tourism Day, Shekhawat said under the “Chalo India” campaign, one lakh foreign tourists will be exempted from paying visa fee. “This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to promoting India’s rich cultural and natural heritage,” he said.
He said ministries of tourism and culture, civil aviation, railways, road transport and highways, and ports, shipping and waterways will join states and Union Territories will compile the master list of tourism destinations to bring the unbelievable sites of “Incredible India” on a global platform.
“This list, in the coming times, will prove to be a milestone in the development of the tourism sector and new destinations,” Shekhawat said. “In the next three years, all-round development of these tourist sites, which will be included in the master list as new tourist sites will be taken up on priority.
This will be a new effort to bring the unbelievable sites of Incredible India on a global platform,” he said. “We will make this list public so that private investment and industry stakeholders can also contribute to it.... And the Dekho Apna Desh sites will also be included in it,” the minister said.
Shekhawat also announced the launch of initiatives by his ministry — “Paryatan Mitra and Paryatan Didi” — spanning 50 tourism destinations across the country. These destinations include Bodh Gaya in Bihar, Aizawl in Mizoram, Sri Vijaya Puram (earlier Port Blair) in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Kevadia in Gujarat, Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir and Ranchi in Jharkhand.
The primary objective of these initiatives is to enhance the overall experience for tourists by connecting them with local residents who can share insights about the destinations. “The initiatives will provide tourism-related training and awareness to individuals who interact with tourists, including drivers, hotel staff, tour guides, and local vendors,” a senior official from the ministry said.
As part of the training programme, participants will learn about the significance of tourism, cleanliness, safety, sustainability, and hospitality. They will also be educated on local stories and lesser-known attractions to enrich the visitors’ experience.
“Special emphasis is being placed on empowering women and youth through targeted training, enabling them to create new tourism products and experiences, such as heritage treks and homestay options that leverage the unique potential of their localities,” the official said.
About 3,000 people have been trained in six pilot destinations, focusing on fostering positive interactions with tourists and establishing a strong ‘Paryatan Mitra’ network within the tourism sector, he said.
This year the ministry recognised 36 exceptional tourism villages across India, highlighting diverse experiences offered by rural areas — from Aru in Jammu & Kashmir in the north to Kumarkon in Kerala in the south, Andro in Manipur in the east, and Hafeshwar in Gujarat in the west. This initiative is part of the ministry’s national strategy and roadmap for developing rural tourism in India, officials said.