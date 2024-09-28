Abhishek office lodges extortion plaint against Kolkata Mayor’s top aide

KOLKATA: A police complaint was lodged by Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s office against Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim’s Officer on Special Duty Kalicharan Banerjee, accusing him of misusing the MP’s name to extort money from contractors.

The extortion complaint, filed at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station on Thursday evening, has triggered speculations on TMC internal rift.

“We received letters from numerous people, claiming that the OSD has been seeking financial favours on the pretext of helping them secure government contracts. He was using Abhishek Banerjee’s name while seeking such favours. Subsequently, we decided to lodge a police complaint,” Banerjee’s office said.