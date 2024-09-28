AICC chides HP minister over eatery nameplate remark

NEW DELHI: The Congress brass issued a stern warning to Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh on Friday over his announcement that eateries should display owners’ names, asserting that no such move would be implemented in the state.

The top leadership summoned Singh after the party faced a huge backlash on social media and from several senior Congress leaders.

At a meeting, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal conveyed to Singh that “no minister or party functionary can go against the party’s policies and ideologies”. Speaking to this newspaper, Venugopal said Singh denied issuing such an order. “He told me he was misquoted by the media,” said Venugopal.

On Wednesday, Singh shared a post on social media, saying that every restaurant and fast food stall in the state must display the owner’s nameplates. However, the state government distanced itself from his statement and clarified that no such decision has been taken.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said the issue should not be politicised. “AICC Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla has clarified the context in which I made the statement. This should not be related to any other state and it should not be seen in a political light. It is our responsibility to address the concerns of the people of the state,” he said.