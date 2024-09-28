Alert sounded for floods in Bihar as major rivers spate

PATNA: The flood situation in Bihar is likely to worsen following release of water from Valmikinagar and Birpur barrages on Saturday. In view of the release of water, the state government has also sounded alert.

While a total of 5.7 cusecs of water was released from Birpur Barrage on Kosi River, the highest in the recent past, 4.20 lakh cusecs of water was released from Valmikinagar Barrage on Gandak river till noon. All 56 gates of Birpur barrage have been opened.

Alert for floods has been sounded in districts along Kosi, Gandak and Ganga rivers in northern and central parts of the state. Principal Secretary of the state water resources department, Santosh Kumar Mall directed officials and employees concerned to remain alert and provide succour to the affected families on war footing.

Meanwhile, all measures are being taken for protecting embankments as swollen rivers are exerting tremendous pressure on them. The water level of various rivers has been rising across the state in view of incessant rains over the past two-three days.

Incessant rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal has also pushed the water level of rivers, either touching or flowing above the danger level at several places in the bordering districts. Following the heavy discharge of water from these two barrages, the excess river water entered low-lying areas in Jogapatti, Nautan, Gaunaha, Bagaha-1, Bagaha-2, Ramnagar, Majhaulia and Narkatiaganj blocks in West Champaran and several areas of East Champaran, officials said.

An alert has already been sounded in several districts of Bihar as the IMD predicted heavy rain and warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of the state. Around 12 districts situated along the Ganga, including Buxar, Bhojpur, Saran, Patna, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger and Bhagalpur, are already experiencing a flood-like situation, and nearly 13.5 lakh people living in low-lying areas have been affected by rising water levels of rivers, following heavy showers.

A large number of people from the affected districts have been evacuated and brought to relief camps, sources added. The state government has put all 38 districts of the state on alert, with varying intensities of rain expected across the region. According to the Water Resource Department, the water levels of major rivers in Bihar are fluctuating, with several crossing the danger mark due to continuous rainfall.