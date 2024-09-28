CBSE mandates CCTV installation for board exams, 44 lakh students expected

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has mandated the installation of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) systems in schools designated as examination centres for the upcoming Class 10 and 12 board exams. With approximately 44 lakh students expected to participate across India and in 26 countries by 2025, about 8,000 schools will serve as examination centres.

According to a report by NDTV, In a directive issued to all affiliated schools, the CBSE stated, "Any school lacking a CCTV facility will not be considered for designation as an examination centre." The new CCTV policy aims to ensure a smooth and fair examination process by deterring unfair practices and enhancing monitoring capabilities.

The policy includes several key guidelines:

CCTV Installation and Operation: Schools must install cameras to cover all examination areas, recording high-resolution footage continuously throughout the exam period.

Privacy Compliance: Students and staff must be informed about the CCTV installation, with safeguards in place to protect the confidentiality of the recordings. Footage will only be accessible to authorized personnel and will be retained for two months after results are declared.

Monitoring Protocol: One responsible individual will be assigned for every ten examination rooms or 240 students to ensure fairness during exams.

This initiative aligns with CBSE's commitment to uphold educational integrity and reflects the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020. Additionally, the CBSE recently conducted a workshop at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in New Delhi, aimed at equipping 150 principals from CBSE schools with strategies to support students' emotional and psychological well-being.