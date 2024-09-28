‘Flawed’ ’17 land laws in Uttarakhand may be repealed

DEHRADUN: Amid ongoing debates over Uttarakhand’s land laws, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has stated that the 2017 amendments have failed to yield desired results, hinting at the need for further changes.

Dhami announced on Friday that his government plans to revise the state’s land laws, specifically the amendments made during former CM Trivendra Rawat’s tenure. He said that the government aims to revoke the laws allowing district magistrates to approve land purchases and scrap the 12.5-acre limit on land ownership.