‘Flawed’ ’17 land laws in Uttarakhand may be repealed

DEHRADUN: Amid ongoing debates over Uttarakhand’s land laws, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has stated that the 2017 amendments have failed to yield desired results, hinting at the need for further changes.
Dhami announced on Friday that his government plans to revise the state’s land laws, specifically the amendments made during former CM Trivendra Rawat’s tenure. He said that the government aims to revoke the laws allowing district magistrates to approve land purchases and scrap the 12.5-acre limit on land ownership.
The proposed changes are part of the government’s efforts to prevent outsiders from buying large tracts of land for investment purposes.
“We will repeal certain provisions of the land laws introduced during former CM Trivendra Rawat’s term,” Dhami said. “Land purchased outside municipal areas under different names will be acquired by the government. If land is being used for purpose other than intended or left unused, the government will reclaim it. We are committed to protecting the rights of native residents of Uttarakhand and ensuring responsible land use,” he said.