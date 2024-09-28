Fought LS poll like a 'fakir', was not sure of victory: Supriya Sule

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Supriya Sule has said that she contested this year's Lok Sabha election from the Baramati seat like a "fakir" and was not "100 per cent" sure of her victory.

Speaking to CNN-News 18 channel, the Baramati MP said on Friday that it is "probably unlikely" that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will project a chief ministerial face for the Maharashtra assembly polls due in November.

Sule, the working president of the NCP (SP) -- a key constituent of the MVA -- said the alliance will make the right person the chief minister after the polls.

On the high-stakes contest in Baramati against her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, wife of her estranged cousin and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Sule said, "In my own election, I was 100 per cent not sure that I am going to make it because I was fighting against all odds."

Sule said her party and its symbol were taken away from her, referring to the split in the NCP.

"I fought like a fakir (ascetic)," Sule said.

Sule defeated Pawar to win the Baramati Lok Sabha seat for the fourth consecutive time.