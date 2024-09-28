Nation

Four security personnel, traffic police officer injured in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

The gunbattle broke out in Adigam village in the Devsar area of the district after security forces launched a cordon and search operation.
Security personnel during an encounter with militants at Adigam village, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir
Security personnel during an encounter with militants at Adigam village, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir(Photo | PTI)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

SRINAGAR: At least four security forces personnel and a traffic police officer were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The gunbattle broke out in Adigam village in the Devsar area of the district after security forces launched a cordon and search operation.

Additional SP (traffic) Mumtaz Ali suffered minor injuries after being struck by a stray bullet near the encounter site, officials said. Police sources said four security personnel involved in the anti-terrorist operation sustained injuries.

encounter
Kulgam encounter
gunbattle
security personnel injured

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com