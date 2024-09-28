Four trekkers from Kerala rescued from Dronagiri trek in Uttarakhand, one dead

DEHRADUN: A team of four trekkers from Kerala, who embarked on the challenging Dronagiri Trek in the high Himalayan region of Uttarakhand, was rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Unfortunately, one of the trekkers succumbed to the harsh conditions.

"We received a distress call from the trekkers, who were stranded due to inclement weather and difficult terrain," said an SDRF official.

"Our team swung into action, and after a rigorous rescue effort, we managed to evacuate the survivors to safety," they added.

"We were informed that the trekkers were stuck on the Dronagiri trek due to bad weather and required immediate assistance," said Sub-Inspector Jagmohan Singh, who led the SDRF rescue team.

The SDRF team swiftly responded, rescuing the four trekkers, who were trapped.