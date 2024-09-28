India dispels rumours over additional restrictions on OCI cardholders

NEW DELHI: India has dispelled rumours spreading false information that restrictions have been placed on OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders in the recent past.

"Friends in the Indian American community are hereby informed that no new change has been introduced in the recent past for OCI card holders. The provisions that were made in the gazette notification in 2021 regarding the rights of OCI card holders continue to remain in force," says the consulate general of India in New York.

According to that notification, OCI card holders are entitled to entry of a lifelong visa for visiting India for any purpose. However, special permission is required from the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO) or concerned Indian mission if a person wants to undertake any research/ missionary/ Tabligh/ mountaineering or journalistic activities.

Special permission is also required for any internship in a diplomatic mission, foreign government organisation in India or a foreign diplomatic mission in India.

Special permission is also required if the person wants to visit any place which falls within the protected, restricted or prohibited areas notified by the central government.

The OCI card also entitles exemption from FRRO for the holder for any length of stay in India, though they need to be intimated by email.

OCI card holders are also entitled to the same fee as Indians for visiting monuments, and fare discounts.Meanwhile, they are not entitled to any seat that is exclusively reserved for Indian citizens.

While they can pursue careers like doctors, nurses, dentists, advocates, architects or chartered accountants. The gazette categorically states that the OCI card holder is a foreign national, holding a passport from a foreign country and is not a citizen of India.