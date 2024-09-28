Jaishankar tears into Pakistan, says only issue left is vacating PoK

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar said while addressing the UNGA in New York said, "Terrorism is antithetical to what the world stands for in all its forms and manifestations and must be resolutely opposed."

"The sanctioning of global terrorists by the United Nations should also not be impeded for political reasons. Countries get left behind due to circumstances beyond their control, but some make conscious choices with disastrous consequences. A premier example is our neighbour Pakistan," Dr Jaishankar stated.

Dr Jaishankar remarked that the misdeeds of countries like Pakistan affect others, especially in the neighbourhood. "When this policy instils such fanaticism among its people, its GDP can only be measured in terms of radicalization, and its exports can be defined in the form of terrorism."

"Today we see the ills it sought to visit on others consume its own society. It can’t blame the world; this is only karma," he added.

"A dysfunctional nation, Pakistan, coveting the lands of others must be exposed and countered."