Jaishankar tears into Pakistan, says only issue left is vacating PoK

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar said while addressing the UNGA in New York said, "Terrorism is antithetical to what the world stands for in all its forms and manifestations and must be resolutely opposed."
"The sanctioning of global terrorists by the United Nations should also not be impeded for political reasons. Countries get left behind due to circumstances beyond their control, but some make conscious choices with disastrous consequences. A premier example is our neighbour Pakistan," Dr Jaishankar stated.
Dr Jaishankar remarked that the misdeeds of countries like Pakistan affect others, especially in the neighbourhood. "When this policy instils such fanaticism among its people, its GDP can only be measured in terms of radicalization, and its exports can be defined in the form of terrorism."
"Today we see the ills it sought to visit on others consume its own society. It can’t blame the world; this is only karma," he added.
"A dysfunctional nation, Pakistan, coveting the lands of others must be exposed and countered."
"I heard some bizarre assertions at this very forum yesterday, so let me make India’s position perfectly clear. Pakistan’s cross-border terrorism policy will never succeed, and it can have no expectation of impunity. On the contrary, actions will certainly have consequences. The issue to be resolved between us is now only the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan and, of course, the abandonment of Pakistan’s long-standing attachment to terrorism," Dr Jaishankar emphasized.
He also spoke about the resolution of conflicts through dialogue, diplomacy and reforms in the UN, which began with 51 members and now has 193.
"The world has changed profoundly, and so have its concerns and opportunities. But to address both, and indeed to strengthen the order itself, it is essential that the UN be the central platform for finding common ground, and that it certainly cannot be by remaining anachronistic," he added.
"Let us send a clear message from this UNGA session: We are determined not to be left behind. By coming together, sharing experiences, pooling resources, and strengthening our resolve, we can change the world for the better."