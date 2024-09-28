Political parties request EC to schedule Maharashtra elections considering upcoming festivals

MUMBAI: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday that the political parties have urged the Election Commission to schedule the Maharashtra Assembly elections considering upcoming festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday, Kumar said that they met the leaders of a total of 11 parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SP).

"We have come here for the preparation of the upcoming Assembly elections that are going to take place in Maharashtra. We met with the leaders of national parties and regional parties. We met the stakeholders, DM, Commissioner of Police, DGP...We met the leaders of a total of 11 parties, including BSP, AAP, CPI (M), INC, MNS, SP, NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), Shiv Sena...They have asked us to consider festivals like Diwali, Dev Diwali, and Chhath Puja before announcing the dates of the elections," he said.

The CEC further informed that the total electors in the states are 9.59 crores, with males being 4.59 crores and females being 4.64 crores.

"In Maharashtra, there are 288 constituencies, of which ST constituencies are 25 and ST constituencies are 29. The term of the Maharashtra legislative assembly is ending on November 26 so elections have to be completed before that. The total electors in the states are 9.59 crores with males being 4.59 crores and females being 4.64 crores. First-time voters from 18-19 years are quite encouraging, around 19.48 lakhs," he said.

Maharashtra legislative Assembly elections will be held in 288 constituencies. The Election Commission of India has yet to announce the dates for the election.

The upcoming polls will see a contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the UBT Shiv Sena, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the Maha Yuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

Earlier, the ECI sought the status of FIRs related to electoral offences during the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Superintendent of Police of districts in Maharashtra during the review meeting of poll preparedness of the Maharashtra Assembly election, sources told ANI.

According to sources, Rajiv Kumar directed SPs to review all cases related to personnel, EVM, and social media. CEC strictly conveyed that swift response and action to be taken on fake news on social media.

State Police Nodal Officers were asked to expedite all LS 2024 cases without any laxity in taking these cases to conclusion, said sources.

During the review meeting, CEC Rajiv Kumar directed all District Election Officers, Superintendent of Police to ensure minimum facilities and proper management of voter queues at polling stations. CEC directed DEOs to visit polling stations personally to review all arrangements, put up benches for voters in queues, provide drinking water, and take care of parking in congested areas. It was also said that multiple Polling stations in one location should have proper signages and directions for guiding voters, sources said.

ECI team led by CEC Rajiv Kumar is on a two-day visit to Mumbai to review the poll preparedness of the Maharashtra Assembly election. During the review meeting on Friday with Maharashtra's top officials, CEC asked why more than 100 police inspectors are holding key positions in Mumbai.