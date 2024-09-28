RG Kar incident 'frightening', women need safer working conditions: Kiran Rao

KOLKATA: Filmmaker Kiran Rao, whose Laapataa Ladies has been selected as India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars, expressed her support for those demanding justice for the deceased medic from RG Kar Hospital.

Speaking at a program organized by the Ladies Study Group of the Indian Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Rao described the August 9 incident as "regrettable and frightening."

"I stand in solidarity with all the women and individuals who have taken to the streets of Kolkata to protest for safer working conditions," she stated. "Students, doctors, and members of society have united in this cause, and I stand with them."

Regarding the selection of Laapataa Ladies as the country's official Oscars entry, Rao remarked that the film's selection itself is an honor. Released on March 1 this year, the movie narrates the misadventures of two young brides who get lost on the same train.

During the discussion titled "Ladies Who Lead," Rao noted that many themes explored in Laapataa Ladies resonate with women daily. "Every stage, every level, every class of women can relate to issues of identity. We all see a part of ourselves in this film," she explained.

When asked about the decision not to cast her former husband, Aamir Khan, in the role of a corrupt yet good-natured police officer, she said, "Ravi Kishan as a paan-chewing policeman was very authentic. He initially hesitated when we approached him, but we are fortunate that he supported our decision."

Rao emphasized that Laapataa Ladies instills a sense of optimism. "It fills you with a positive feeling. That is the film's main selling point, and it is something we care deeply about," she said.

Reflecting on her roots in Kolkata, Rao expressed gratitude for a city that values individuals for who they are rather than their background. "My understanding was built on a very strong foundation," she said, recalling her days at Loreto House. "Coming from a middle-class background, I would take a rickshaw while many others arrived in fancy cars. But once we entered the school compound, we were all equals."

When asked if she had always dreamed of filmmaking, Rao revealed, "I wanted to study development economics after graduation."