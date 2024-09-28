Shah questions Rahul’s knowledge on farm sector

CHANDIGARH: Coming down heavily on Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked if he knew the full form of MSP while underlining that the BJP government in Haryana was procuring 24 crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Echoing PM Narendra Modi’s words, Shah alleged that “dealers, dalals and damaad” used to rule the state before the BJP came to power.

Addressing an election rally in Rewari, Shah asked, “Some NGOs have told Rahul that by saying MSP, he will get votes. Rahul, do you know full form of the MSP. Which crop is of Kharif, which one is of Rabi, do you know.”

The Home Minister said the BJP government in Haryana is procuring 24 crops at MSP. “Let Congress leaders in Haryana tell which Congress-ruled state procures as many crops. How many crops were bought at MSP in Karnataka and Telangana? During the Congress rule, paddy was procured at Rs 1,300 per quintal, now it is Rs 2,300 and if you elect the BJP government in Haryana, we will procure paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal,” he asserted.