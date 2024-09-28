Shah questions Rahul’s knowledge on farm sector

CHANDIGARH: Coming down heavily on Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked if he knew the full form of MSP while underlining that the BJP government in Haryana was procuring 24 crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).
Echoing PM Narendra Modi’s words, Shah alleged that “dealers, dalals and damaad” used to rule the state before the BJP came to power.
Addressing an election rally in Rewari, Shah asked, “Some NGOs have told Rahul that by saying MSP, he will get votes. Rahul, do you know full form of the MSP. Which crop is of Kharif, which one is of Rabi, do you know.”
The Home Minister said the BJP government in Haryana is procuring 24 crops at MSP. “Let Congress leaders in Haryana tell which Congress-ruled state procures as many crops. How many crops were bought at MSP in Karnataka and Telangana? During the Congress rule, paddy was procured at Rs 1,300 per quintal, now it is Rs 2,300 and if you elect the BJP government in Haryana, we will procure paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal,” he asserted.
Attacking the Congress on the issue of corruption and reservation, he said, “Congress governments used to run on the basis of cut, commission and corruption while dealers, dalals (middlemen) and ‘damads’ used to rule. Under the BJP government, there are no dealers, ‘dalals’ while there is no question of ‘damad’.”
Shah added that it was the Modi government which fulfilled the long-pending demand of One Rank One Pension. Shah slammed Gandhi for his remarks on reservation and SC/ST quota during his US visit.
“Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and says that we will end the reservation of ST-SC-OBC communities. They used to accuse us of ending reservation and went to America and said that we will end reservation. Rahul how will you end it, the government is ours and I tell you that as long as there is even one BJP MP in Parliament, you cannot end the reservation,’’ Shah said.
24 crops at MSP
