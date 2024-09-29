Centre to upgrade fencing, build bullet-proof posts along India-Pakistan border

NEW DELHI: Amid recent spurt in terror violence in Jammu region, the government has decided to upgrade infrastructure near border fencing along the frontiers with Pakistan with a plan to build bulletproof posts for the security forces to monitor infiltration, officials said on Sunday.

The officials said along with the proposals for Jammu & Kashmir, various border projects in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab were also discussed in a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

It is also learnt from sources that reports of a hydrological and reconnaissance survey were presented before the committee to indicate various design parameters for preliminary estimates of the proposed projects.

The sources said, with a view to improve access to the border areas it was decided to approve development projects across various rivers close to the India-Pakistan border with an estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore.