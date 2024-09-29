Modi govt hell-bent on inflicting ecological disaster: Jairam Ramesh on Great Nicobar project

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has written to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav over the Great Nicobar Island infrastructure project, alleging the panel tasked to revisit environmental clearances to the project was "biased" and did not carry out any meaningful reassessment.

"It is also a matter of grave concern that while the NGT deliberates on petitions before it, ANIIDCO has already invited expressions of interest for clearing 65 square km of biodiversity-rich forests. I believe the government of India is hell-bent on inflicting an ecological and humanitarian disaster on our country," the former environment minister said.

In his letter to Yadav, Ramesh also cited media reports stating that the ministry has filed a counter affidavit to the NGT's eastern zone bench stating that the clearances granted for the Great Nicobar infrastructure project have not violated the Island Coastal Regulation Zone (ICRZ) notification, 2019.