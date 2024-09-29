Seven dead, 14 injured as bus rams divider in Gujarat's Dwarka, hits three vehicles

DWARKA: At least seven people were killed and 14 others were injured after a bus crashed into the road divider and hit three vehicles at Dwarka-Khambaliya national highway in Gujarat, police said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Hetalben Arjunbhai Thakor, Priyanshi Maheshbhai Thakor, Tanya Arjunbhai Thakor, Himanshu Kishanbhai Thakor, and Virendra Kishanbhai Thakor from Gandhinagar, and Chirag Bhai from Baradia. One unidentified passenger aboard the bus also died in the accident.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the bus tried to save a stary cattle, but crashed the road divider and hit two cars and a bike.

"The injured were rushed to a hospital in Khambhalia town and are currently treated there, they added," Dwarka SDM Amol Aamte said while speaking to ANI.

The officials said that a team of the fire brigade and officials of the civil administration rescued the injured.