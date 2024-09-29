Tigress that killed 11 persons over three years caged in Chandrapur

CHANDRAPURl: A tigress that killed 11 persons over the last three years has been successfully caged under Chichpalli forest range in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said.

The tigress, T-83, that roamed under the buffer and protected areas under Mul tehsil, was tranquilised by a sharp shooter at compartment no. 717 in Janala area on Saturday morning, the forest official said.

A team of veterinarians and others took part in the operation.

The tigress remained elusive despite the forest department installing cages in the past, a senior official said.

"This is a big relief as the tigress has been caged after three years," he added.