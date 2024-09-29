Two abducted by Kuki rebels appeal to Manipur CM for rescue

GUWAHATI: Two Meitei youth, abducted by the Kuki militants, appealed to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to save their lives.

The appeal was made through a video that surfaced on social media early Sunday morning.

One of the abductees made a fervent appeal to Singh to save their lives by fulfilling the demands of their abductors. However, the demands are not immediately known.

Hours after the video surfaced, Singh held a meeting with MLAs from various parties. He said the state government was taking steps for the duo’s safe release.

“Held a meeting with all the MLAs from both the ruling and Opposition parties at my Secretariat, today. Addressed the current situation in the state, particularly focusing on the rescue of the abduction of two innocent youths by Kuki militants,” Singh posted on X.

“We condemn such heinous acts and our government is working to secure the safe release of the victims,” he further wrote.

Three youths -- Ningombam Johnson Singh, Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Thokchom Thoithoiba Singh -- were reported missing on Friday after they had left their homes in the Thoubal district of Imphal valley on a two-wheeler to take part in an army recruitment rally at New Keithelmanbi in the Imphal West district.

According to locals, the trio relied on Google Maps to reach the site. They inadvertently set their destination as Keithelmanbi instead of New Keithelmanbi. Keithelmanbi is a Kuki-majority village while New Keithelmanbi is a Meitei-majority village. So, when they were headed to Keithelmanbi, they were captured by the Kuki militants.

Ningombam Johnson Singh was rescued on Saturday but it was not clear about who rescued him.

Meanwhile, the locals in Thoubal formed a “joint action committee” and met senior officials of the district administration on Saturday. They demanded that the police to step up efforts to trace and rescue the duo.

The ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis, which broke out on May 3 last year, left around 250 people dead and over 60,000 others displaced. A majority of the displaced people are still lodged in relief camps.