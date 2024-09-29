Will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power: Kharge after falling ill

JASORTA/JAMMU: Asserting that the Congress will fight for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said he will not die until Prime Minister Narendra Modi is removed from power.

Kharge, who became unwell while addressing a poll rally in Kathua district, made the remarks after being administered medical assistance.

Accusing the BJP government of continuing to run Jammu and Kashmir through remote control, Kharge said, "These people never wanted to conduct the elections. They only started preparing for elections after the Supreme Court's intervention."

"We will fight to restore statehood. We are not going to leave it. I am 83 years old, I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive until PM Modi is removed from power. I will listen to you. I will fight for you," Kharge told the rally in the Jasrota belt.

He further accused the BJP of allowing outsiders to dominate key sectors like mining and liquor contracts in J&K.

"Why has the BJP delayed restoring statehood when they hold all the power? The people of J&K deserve better governance, and the BJP has failed to deliver," he said.

"Modiji is shedding crocodile tears for the future of the youth in Jammu and Kashmir. The reality is that in the last 10 years, the youth of the entire country have been pushed into darkness, and Modi ji himself is responsible for this," Kharge alleged.

He said that PM Modi has given nothing to the youth of India in the last 10 years.

"Can you believe a person who cannot bring back your prosperity in 10 years?" he told the gathering.

He also highlighted the unemployment issue, saying, "The highest unemployment rate in 45 years is in the Modi ji's tenure."

In Modi and (Amit) Shah's minds, there is no intent to provide jobs, only to give speeches, take photos, and cut ribbons, he said.