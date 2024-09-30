10 cops suspended for alleged involvement in cow slaughter in Mirzapur

LUCKNOW: Taking cognizance of a complaint lodged regarding cow slaughter and the involvement of police personnel in the same case in Rambagh police station area of Mirzapur district, Superintendent of Police Abhinandan suspended 10 police personnel, including sub-inspectors, head constables, and constables on Sunday.

The axe fell on the cops following a complaint lodged by sitting BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra, who stressed that cow slaughter would not be tolerated under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's rule.

According to sources, MLA Ratnakar Mishra lodged the complaint demanding stern action against those involved in cow slaughter racket. Notably, police authorities received information about presence of banned animal meat in Rambagh Quresh locality under the city police station's jurisdiction on Sunday. Acting on the information, Mirzapur SP inspected the suspected locations along with city police team and field units.

As per the SP, the police team collected samples of the suspected meat for forensic examination and detained seven to eight persons for questioning and initiated legal actions as per the rules in the case.

Meanwhile, Mirzapur municipal corporation also got active and started verifying licenses of nearby shops. However, the situation at the site remained normal.

Among those police personnel who were suspended by the SP included two sub-inspectors, six head constables, and two constables. All 10 were suspended with immediate effect over serious allegations of negligence and chrages of dereliction of duty.

Moreover, a departmental inquiry had also been initiated against the erring group of cops. Those who faced the action included SI Harishankar Yadav, head constables Mohd Ansar, Praveen Kumar, Sudhir Sahay, Satish Yadav, and Sanjay Yadav; constables Prem Prakash and Ajay Gautam (all from Police Outpost Hospital, City Police Station area) and SI Alhamd and head constable Sanjay Singh of the local intelligence unit.