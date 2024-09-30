1984 anti-Sikhs riots: Tytler moves HC challenging trial court charges

NEW DEHI: Congress leader Jagdish Tytler has approached the Delhi High Court, challenging a trial court's decision that framed murder and other charges against him in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The charges, which include unlawful assembly, rioting, and promoting enmity, were framed following a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) charge sheet accusing Tytler of inciting violence at Pul Bangash Gurudwara on November 1, 1984.

Tytler, who appeared in the trial court and pleaded not guilty, has now filed a plea through his legal counsel, Advocate Vaibhav Tomar, seeking to overturn the court's decision. The plea argued that the order is "perverse, illegal, and lacks application of mind," further claiming that the charges were framed without credible evidence and that legal principles were overlooked.

Tytler also cited his deteriorating health as a reason for the plea, referencing multiple medical procedures over the years, including biopsies and a severe fall in 2021 that required hospitalisation.

The case is scheduled to be heard by Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, while Tytler’s plea demands the setting aside of the trial court’s order, which the Congress leader claims was "mechanically passed."