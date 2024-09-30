A decade of ‘Make in India’: Modi asks people to buy local products for festivals

NEW DELHI: On completion of 10 years of ‘Make in India’ initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 114th episode of the monthly radio programme ‘Maan Ki Baat’ on Sunday urged the people to buy locally made products during festivals.

He also invited the creator community to showcase their talent and strengthen the ‘Create in India’ movement.

He also said that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ shows people like positive stories and inspiring examples. “This episode today is going to make me emotional. It is flooding me with a lot of memories. The reason is that this journey of ours in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is completing 10 years. ‘Mann Ki Baat’ started on the day of Vijayadashami on October 3, a decade ago”, he said.

“This year on October 3 when 10 years of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ are completed, it will be the first day of Navratri,” he said.

The PM cited many examples of Make in India initiative taken up across the country. He also emphasised water conservations practices and cited some examples from several states.

Highlighting the success of Make in India initiative, the PM said the programme has facilitated a rise in exports from every sector. The rise in Foreign Direct Investment is a testimony to its success, he said.