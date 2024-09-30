Army Aviators meeting challenges, tasks increased manifold since May 2020

LEH: The uniquely placed Ladakh, facing twin active fronts with China and Pakistan, is working to beef up its Army Aviation assets towards not just offensive and defence roles but also for deployments in assisting with the civil support to handle the inclement weather conditions of the region.
However the tasks remain the same, since May 2020, the Chinese standoff in eastern Ladakh, the intensity has increased, tells Brigadier Gurdeep Singh. "Our tasks have increased manifold, the flying hours have increased, in future we may see more helicopters inducted here." Tells the top aviator of the Fire and Fury Corps looking after the complete operations.
Since May 2020, as first reported by TNIE, there has been tensions due to the major deployment of men and equipment from both India and China. The Army aviators operate all the year round in a very dynamic condition, fulfilling multiple roles and tasks, as the brigade maintains the places of Kargil and Leh along with Siachen-world's highest battlefield.
"The army has different types of helicopters, the reconnaissance and observation helicopters, like Cheetal. RC's are for surveillance, LH are for various tasks like induction of troops, deinduction of troops, induction of store air maintenance, and also for casualty evaluation," Singh added.
And, this place throws challenges and requires special preparations too points Colonel Randeep Pathania Pathania the man commanding one of the Units at Leh. "We start our flying from approximately 12,000 feet and fly upto 18,000 feet. We have terrain which is very varied. We have icy heights of glaciers, we have heights but dry deserts of Eastern Ladakh, we have hilly terrain or high mountains of Western Ladakh which is Drass and Kargil. Each sector we have fragmented here is unique and definitely a very challenging and difficult terrain.", tells Pathania.
"This area is challenging with temperatures plummeting minus 50 degree celsius, with gusts of winds and narrow valleys. This involves a lot of training by the pilots. We need to understand the machine and all aspects related to the machine so that we can undertake flying here. The tasks here are very essential.", Pathania said.
"Aviators who get posted here are already trained. But most of them have not operated at high altitudes, so it's a continuous process to train them in the area, that is, 20,000 feet and beyond, and the temperature drops to minus 50, with narrow valleys, restricted areas, difficult drains, and small helipads. For the technical staff, it's a challenge to work early in the morning during winters," adds Brg Gurdeep.
The place requires additional practices, fuel, gas and lubes to keep the machines operational, says Brigadier Gurdeep. And, the maintenance staff are the soul of this brigade who keep the machines operational all year long, he says.
The Fire and Fury Corps is operationally one of the most sensitive corps and synergy is needed between, not only with other aviation assets, but also with ground formations spread out into a large area. "The Aviation squadron regularly practices with various formations so that one plan can come out and the role is understood by one and all during operations." says Lt Col Amit Ansal also from EME.
For the brigade, challenges increase in winters when the roads are closed due to snow and it becomes a lifeline. The spares are placed at important locations. In addition to the military role, the aviation brigade "is always there for Ladakh and for the civil administration as well when needed."
The Brigade has been instrumental in election time with taking officials to the still cutoff areas of Ladakh. Was there in assistance to the unfortunate accident victims last month when a bus fell into the gorge, in which people sought assistance and immediate medical evacuation.
Currently Indian Army's Army Aviation Corps is comprised of three Brigades at Leh, Missamari and Jodhpur which fly around 190 Cheetah, Chetak and Cheetal helicopters, 145 ALH, 75 of which are the Rudra (ALH-WSI) which is the weaponised version. While the indigenous Light Combat helicopters are under induction, orders have been placed for 25 ALH Mk-III.