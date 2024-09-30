Article 370 key poll pitch as campaign ends in J&K

SRINAGAR: The high-pitched campaigning for the third and final phase of polling in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections concluded on Sunday evening, with major political parties engaging in fierce exchanges over Article 370, statehood and terrorism.

Voting will be held on October 1 in 40 assembly constituencies, including 24 in Jammu and 16 in the Valley. For the first time in over three decades, there was a high-octane poll campaign in both Jammu and Kashmir regions. Analysts say political leaders and candidates campaigned openly without any fear and threat, and there was greater participation of people in poll-related events.

It was the first assembly poll since abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and bifurcation of J&K state into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019. It was also the first assembly poll in J&K in a decade — the last poll was held in 2014.

The parties used star campaigners to woo the voters and drum up public support in their favour. Being the first elections after the scrapping of J&K’s special status, the campaigns remained centred on Article 370 and statehood.