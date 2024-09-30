BJP changes tactics before Rahul’s Haryana roadshows

CHANDIGARH: In a tactical move, the ruling BJP eyeing a third consecutive term in Haryana in the assembly elections due October 5 appears to be experimenting with making this election more localised.
On the other hand, the opposition Congress is planning a series of road shows by leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi in the coming days.
BJP leaders are focusing on the track record of their government. They charge the previous Congress governments with favoritism and corruption (kharchi & parchi) in government jobs.
“Under Khattar or Saini dispensation, the stress has been on good governance and transparency factor,” said a BJP leader who was attending a rally of Home Minister Amit Shah in Karnal on Sunday.
He also highlighted various government sops to various sections of society. “We are committed to procuring all 24 crops on minimum support price (MSP).
Leader of Opposition and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda has told the people, especially in rural areas, that the BJP failed to deliver on its commitments since 2014.
He charged the BJP with copy-pasting the Congress manifesto. “Their manifesto is a bundle of lies,” said a Hooda supporter.
The saffron party is depending on the caste arithmetic and is trying non-Jat and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) vote bank. On the other hand the Congress is banking heavily on the consolidation of the Jat-Muslim-SC vote and looking for chinks in the BJP’s coalition of non-Jat and OBC vote bank.
Home Minister Amit Shah addressed an election rally at Badshahpur in Gurugram.