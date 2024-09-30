BJP changes tactics before Rahul’s Haryana roadshows

CHANDIGARH: In a tactical move, the ruling BJP eyeing a third consecutive term in Haryana in the assembly elections due October 5 appears to be experimenting with making this election more localised.

On the other hand, the opposition Congress is planning a series of road shows by leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi in the coming days.

BJP leaders are focusing on the track record of their government. They charge the previous Congress governments with favoritism and corruption (kharchi & parchi) in government jobs.

“Under Khattar or Saini dispensation, the stress has been on good governance and transparency factor,” said a BJP leader who was attending a rally of Home Minister Amit Shah in Karnal on Sunday.