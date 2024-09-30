Constable, militant killed in encounter in J&K’s Kathua

SRINAGAR: A police head constable and a militant were killed in an encounter in a forest area in the border district of Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, while another encounter broke out in the neighbouring Rajouri district.

Jammu ADGP Anand Jain said a police head constable, Bashir Ahmed, was killed in an encounter with militants in the village Kog (Mandli) in Kathua district on Saturday evening.

He said a joint party of police, Army and CRPF had launched a search operation in the area on Saturday afternoon after receiving inputs about the presence of militants. “There was a firefight between militants and troops during the search operation in the evening in which head constable Bashir Ahmed was killed and Dy SP Sukhbir Singh and ASI Niaz Ahmed injured,” he said.