Gujarat emerges as key avian biodiversity hub with over 50,000 birds, reveals 2023-24 report

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has emerged as a significant hub for avian biodiversity, hosting over 50,000 local and migratory birds, as revealed in the recently released 'Bird Diversity Report: 2023-24.'

The report highlights Devbhoomi Dwarka as the top region in terms of species diversity, with an impressive 456 bird species recorded.

Meanwhile, Kutch leads in bird population, with more than 4.56 lakh birds flocking to the region. Nal Sarovar, a major attraction, has been identified as the top hotspot, drawing over 3.62 lakh birds.

In total, the survey documented over 300 distinct bird species across the state.

The Gujarat government on Monday unveiled the 'Bird Diversity Report: 2023-24,' revealing that the state is home to an estimated 18 to 20 lakh birds. The report underscores Gujarat's status as a key destination for avian species, showcasing the region's rich biodiversity. Other notable regions contributing significantly to the state's bird population include Jamnagar, Ahmedabad, and Banaskantha.

The release of the report comes as India gears up for Wildlife Conservation Week, set to be observed from October 2 to 8.

The timing highlights the nation's focus on biodiversity conservation ahead of the upcoming week of celebrations and initiatives.

The findings further cement Gujarat’s pivotal role in bird conservation. The report underscored the significance of regions like Jamnagar, Kutch, and Ahmedabad as key areas for bird conservation, with wetlands such as Nal Sarovar and Khijadiya Bird Sanctuary playing pivotal roles in sustaining avian populations.

The extensive bird survey, conducted in collaboration with the eBird platform, documented over 300 species. Data from 398 eBird checklists contributed to the comprehensive findings, highlighting the state’s rich avian diversity.

The report reveals that Kutch recorded 161 bird species with a total population of 4.56 lakh birds, while Jamnagar reported 221 species and 4.11 lakh birds. Ahmedabad also made a notable contribution, documenting 256 species and 3.65 lakh birds.

These figures emphasize the critical role these regions play in sustaining Gujarat's bird population.