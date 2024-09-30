Hostage situation in Manipur: DGP sent to negotiate release of two Meitei youth’s

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government has rushed Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh to the Kangpokpi district to negotiate with “people concerned” to secure the release of two Meitei youth held hostage allegedly by Kuki militants.
Replying to a WhatsApp query from this newspaper on whether the DGP has left Imphal, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said “(he has) already gone”. It was not clear if the top cop is negotiating with the abductors or other Kuki leaders.
Earlier in the day, Singh told the media in Imphal that efforts were being made to ensure the duo’s unharmed release. “State and central governments are trying very hard to rescue them safely. We are sending the DGP to the district to talk with the concerned (people). Till they are released safely, we cannot say anything but we are trying our best…” he stated.
A video featuring the two abductees had surfaced on social media on Sunday morning. One of them was heard appealing to Singh to save their lives by fulfilling the demands of their captors.
According to media reports, two key demands are the release of Mark T Haokip, who is a Kuki-Zo tribal, and the shifting of 15 Kuki prisoners from Imphal’s Sajiwa jail to Churachandpur jail.
Haokip, currently in the custody of the National Investigation Agency, was arrested by the police on May 24 last year for his alleged provocative social media posts. The government alleged he is linked to an outfit “Government of the People’s Democratic Republic of Kukiland” which is involved in a conspiracy for secession from India and to wage or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Government of India.
Three youth – Ningombam Johnson Singh, Oinam Thoithoi Singh and Thokchom Thoithoiba Singh – were reported missing on Friday after they had left their homes in the Thoubal district on a two-wheeler to take part in an army recruitment rally at New Keithelmanbi in the Imphal West district.
According to locals, the trio relied on Google Maps to reach the site. However, they inadvertently set their destination as Keithelmanbi (Kuki area) instead of New Keithelmanbi (Meitei area). So, when they were headed to Keithelmanbi, they were captured. The CM said “one of them” (Ningombam Johnson Singh) was released unharmed.
Meanwhile, the locals on Monday staged a protest in Thoubal demanding the early and unharmed release of the two others.