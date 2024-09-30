Hostage situation in Manipur: DGP sent to negotiate release of two Meitei youth’s

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government has rushed Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh to the Kangpokpi district to negotiate with “people concerned” to secure the release of two Meitei youth held hostage allegedly by Kuki militants.

Replying to a WhatsApp query from this newspaper on whether the DGP has left Imphal, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said “(he has) already gone”. It was not clear if the top cop is negotiating with the abductors or other Kuki leaders.

Earlier in the day, Singh told the media in Imphal that efforts were being made to ensure the duo’s unharmed release. “State and central governments are trying very hard to rescue them safely. We are sending the DGP to the district to talk with the concerned (people). Till they are released safely, we cannot say anything but we are trying our best…” he stated.

A video featuring the two abductees had surfaced on social media on Sunday morning. One of them was heard appealing to Singh to save their lives by fulfilling the demands of their captors.