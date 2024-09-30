Nation

Indian embassy issues advisory for citizens stranded in Nepal amid floods and landslides

Embassy coordinates efforts for safe return of stranded Indian citizens and provides emergency contact numbers for assistance.
In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, Bagmati River is seen flooded due to heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
Online Desk
The Indian Embassy in Nepal has issued a public advisory following widespread damage caused by severe floods and landslides due to record rainfall over the weekend in Himalayan nation.

The advisory stated that the embassy has received information about Indian citizens stranded in various parts of Nepal because of the ongoing situation. The embassy is currently in contact with some of these groups and is working to arrange for their safe return.

Efforts are also being coordinated closely with Nepali authorities to facilitate the evacuation of Indian citizens in affected areas.

Indian nationals in Nepal who require assistance are advised to reach out to the following emergency helpline numbers, available via WhatsApp:

  • +977-9851316807 (Emergency Helpline)

  • +977-9851107021 (Attache, Consular)

  • +977-9749833292 (ASO, Consular)

The embassy is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide further updates as necessary.

