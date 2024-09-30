Indore girl goes missing from NIT-Trichy, kin allege mental harassment by male batchmates

BHOPAL: Ojaswi Gupta, a young MCA student from Indore, who was enrolled at the National Institute of Technology (NIT-Trichy) in August, has been missing since September 15 from the east-central Tamil Nadu city.

The missing girl’s kin met the Madhya Pradesh chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav and Indore’s mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava recently, seeking help in tracking their missing daughter, who has left behind a four-page English-Hindi letter.

In the letter purportedly written by her, she has mentioned about the mental harassment being faced by her, since she was selected the class representative (CR) at the NIT.

The letter, which has been found reportedly from her hostel room, read, “If a woman is not beautiful, then it is very difficult for her to make others listen to her. Be it in college life or in the corporate world, owing to a woman’s ugliness, it’s very difficult to lead, particularly the males. The best thing happened to me when I started my PG in NIT. I was made the CR of the department. I got this position after defeating others and clearing all the rounds. Actually, I felt very proud and happy initially, but soon unfortunately, a horrifying and mentally torturing chapter started for my journey at the NIT, which was my dream college.”

“My personal advice, don’t do so much for others that you lose yourself, because in the end they’re the same people, who point fingers at you. This era is not suitable especially for girls. Now I say goodbye, but there is no need to hype it. I was under mental pressure which I couldn’t tolerate. It’s my mistake, don’t blame others. Whoever wants to become a CR now, make them the CR. Love you NIT.”