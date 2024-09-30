Maharashtra govt declares indigenous cows 'Rajyamata-Gomata' ahead of assembly polls

“Indigenous cows are a boon for farmers, and therefore, the Maharashtra government has decided to grant them 'Rajya Mata' status. Additionally, assistance will be provided for the rearing of indigenous cows at Goshalas,” Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated, as reported by ANI.

According to a statement from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office, the state cabinet has approved a subsidy scheme of ₹50 per day for the rearing of indigenous cows.

“Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presided over the meeting. Since Goshalas have struggled financially due to low income, this decision aims to strengthen them. The scheme will be implemented online by the Maharashtra Goseva Commission,” the CMO statement indicated, according to ANI.

The statement also noted, “Each district will have a District Goshala Verification Committee. According to the 20th Animal Census conducted in 2019, the number of indigenous cows was found to be only 4,613,632, reflecting a decline of 20.69 percent compared to the previous census.”

The decision, which comes ahead of the state assembly elections, underscores the cow's spiritual, scientific, and historical significance in Indian society, an official said.

It highlights the integral role that cows have played in India's cultural landscape for centuries, he added.

By taking this decision, the state government has underscored the agricultural benefits of cow dung, which enhances soil fertility and contributes to human nutrition and shows the government's efforts to promote sustainable farming practices, he said.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)