Mamata Banerjee seeks Central help as N Bengal situation worsens

Accusing the central government of not helping the state in fighting the calamities, she said, “It did not take up maintenance work of Farakka barrage and its water-bearing capacity has reduced to a great extent despite our repeated reminders.”

Following the meeting when asked whether she would reach out to the Centre again, Banerjee said, “If I write to the PM, one of his ministers will reply. This is not correct. (Maybe) I will then correct that again and send another letter.” Banerjee had written twice to PM Narendra Modi after the flood broke out in the state. The CM said alert had been issued for six districts.

‘Only in polls’

Mamata Banerjee said that BJP leaders visit West Bengal “only during polls but forget about the state when it matters most”. “Only Bengal is being deprived of flood grants”, she claimed.